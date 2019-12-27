Last updated: 12:03 PM ET, Fri December 27 2019

Child Dies Following Emergency Landing at LAX

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood December 27, 2019

Delta, airlines, travel
PHOTO: Delta Air Lines Plane Engine. (photo via Delta Air Lines)

A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to make an emergency medical landing in Los Angeles on Thursday after a 10-year-old girl went into cardiac arrest.

According to KTLA.com, Delta Flight 2423 had departed from Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday evening en route to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport when the captain called for the plane to land back at LAX due to a medical emergency on board.

MORE Airlines & Airports
Pilots before take off, cockpit, airplane

Unions Pressure Airlines to Provide Higher Wages for...

Boeing facility in Everett, Washington

Another Boeing Executive Leaving as MAX Grounding Drags On

Osaka castle, Osaka, Japan

Japan Airlines Giving Away Free Flights For Olympics

After the Delta flight landed safely, shortly before 6 p.m. local time, members of the airport’s emergency team and the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the scene and “furiously worked” to save the girl's life. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

The Los Angeles Police Department has launched a formal investigation into the death.

A Delta spokesperson issued a statement to NBC Los Angeles:

“Delta flight 2423 from Los Angeles to Seattle returned to Los Angeles International Airport shortly after takeoff due to a medical emergency on board. The flight was met by paramedics. Delta is working to reaccomodate customers to their final destination.”

In April, a Saudi Arabia couple’s two-month-old baby died from what is believed to be a respiratory illness during an AirAsia flight. Four doctors took turns performing CPR for two-and-a-half hours but could not save the child.

For more information on Los Angeles

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Pilots before take off, cockpit, airplane

Unions Pressure Airlines to Provide Higher Wages for Employees

Deadly Plane Crash Grounds Flights

Tour Helicopter Disappears in Hawaii

Airline Asks Passengers to Leave After Flight Deemed 'Too Heavy' to Fly

Elderly Passenger Dies on Spirit Airlines Flight

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS