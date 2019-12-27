Child Dies Following Emergency Landing at LAX
December 27, 2019
A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to make an emergency medical landing in Los Angeles on Thursday after a 10-year-old girl went into cardiac arrest.
According to KTLA.com, Delta Flight 2423 had departed from Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday evening en route to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport when the captain called for the plane to land back at LAX due to a medical emergency on board.
After the Delta flight landed safely, shortly before 6 p.m. local time, members of the airport’s emergency team and the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the scene and “furiously worked” to save the girl's life. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.
The Los Angeles Police Department has launched a formal investigation into the death.
A Delta spokesperson issued a statement to NBC Los Angeles:
“Delta flight 2423 from Los Angeles to Seattle returned to Los Angeles International Airport shortly after takeoff due to a medical emergency on board. The flight was met by paramedics. Delta is working to reaccomodate customers to their final destination.”
In April, a Saudi Arabia couple’s two-month-old baby died from what is believed to be a respiratory illness during an AirAsia flight. Four doctors took turns performing CPR for two-and-a-half hours but could not save the child.
