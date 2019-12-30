Last updated: 11:03 AM ET, Mon December 30 2019

Child Saves Mother Having Stroke During Flight

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood December 30, 2019

ryanair, plane, travel
PHOTO: Ryanair Boeing 737-800. (photo via rebius / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

A mother is eternally thankful to her daughter after the child reported an issue to flight attendants during a flight to Greece that eventually saved her life.

According to the New York Post, 39-year-old Alexandra Hajipaulis was on a Ryanair flight from England to Crete in July 2018 when her six-year-old daughter, Jaideen, noticed her mother had passed out in her seat shortly after takeoff.

MORE Airlines & Airports
British Airways Airbus A380

Passenger Disrupts British Airways Flight

San Jose, International, Airport

College Basketball Team Makes Emergency Landing Due to...

Flight attendant serving coffee mid-flight

Could Court Ruling Lead to Banning of Hot Beverages on...

When Jaideen notified the attendants working the flight, they called for a doctor who determined Hajipaulis was suffering an ischemic stroke. The captain called for an emergency landing in Italy, where the plane touched down safely, and Hajipaulis was transported to a local hospital in a coma.

Doctors believe an air bubble in one of Hajipaulis' veins traveled to her brain when the plane took off, causing a shift in the air pressure and resulting in the stroke that left her paralyzed in both legs and the left arm.

Over a year after the terrifying incident took place, Hajipaulis is sharing her story to give credit to her daughter for quick thinking. While the mother is still working with therapists so she can walk again, she believes she is alive today due to her daughter’s actions.

“Jaideen saved my life. She knew something was wrong,” Hajipaulis told the New York Post. “She got me help even though she was only six years old at the time. I'm so proud of her.”

As a result of the incident, Hajipaulis’ mother Lorna, 66, moved back to the United Kingdom from Crete to care for her daughter and two grandchildren full time.

“We are convinced that with the right physiotherapy, Alex could walk again - that's all we want to happen,” Lorna said.

Earlier this year, new research showed that while a majority of parents wouldn’t dream of vacationing without their young children, 22 percent choose to leave them behind to have a more enjoyable time.

For more information on England

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
British Airways Airbus A380

Passenger Disrupts British Airways Flight

College Basketball Team Makes Emergency Landing Due to Engine Failure

Could Court Ruling Lead to Banning of Hot Beverages on European Flights?

Marlee Matlin Calls Out Delta for Lack of Closed Captioning

easyJet Will No Longer Use Phrase 'Ladies and Gentlemen'

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS