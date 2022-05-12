CLEAR Launches New Couples Package Ahead of Wedding Season
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke May 12, 2022
CLEAR, the biometric identity verification platform that travelers can use to speed through airport security is launching a new Couples Package ahead of summer vacation and wedding season.
As part of the latest offering, any two people, regardless of whether they're married, dating or just friends, can secure two CLEAR memberships for only $239 a year, which is almost $150 savings compared to the one-person 12-month enrollment cost of $179 that's available through May 18.
Travelers can enroll in CLEAR online or in-person and save time by beginning the process online or on CLEAR's mobile app and finish at any of its airport locations with no appointment needed. CLEAR's network includes more than 50 airports, stadiums and other locations. Users can also benefit from the Health Pass, which they can use to manage important COVID-19 information from test results to vaccination certificates.
Travelers with TSA PreCheck or airline status can pair them with CLEAR to get through airport security even faster.
The new Couples Package is available on eGifter and after purchasing, any two people can be added. For more information or to enroll, visit ClearMe.com.
