Last updated: 03:51 PM ET, Thu May 12 2022

CLEAR Launches New Couples Package Ahead of Wedding Season

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke May 12, 2022

People traveling through security to the gates of Denver International Airport
Security checkpoint at Denver International Airport. (photo via ivanastar/iStock Unreleased)

CLEAR, the biometric identity verification platform that travelers can use to speed through airport security is launching a new Couples Package ahead of summer vacation and wedding season.

As part of the latest offering, any two people, regardless of whether they're married, dating or just friends, can secure two CLEAR memberships for only $239 a year, which is almost $150 savings compared to the one-person 12-month enrollment cost of $179 that's available through May 18.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Sandals Royal Bahamian

Nassau Paradise Island Unveils Upgrades and Special Offerings...

A couple golfing on vacation

Hard Rock Hotels Reveals Deals for Travel Advisors

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Joins Norwegian Cruise Line in Teacher Celebration

Aerial view of MSC Seaview

MSC Cruises Adds New Benefits to Its Loyalty Program

Travelers can enroll in CLEAR online or in-person and save time by beginning the process online or on CLEAR's mobile app and finish at any of its airport locations with no appointment needed. CLEAR's network includes more than 50 airports, stadiums and other locations. Users can also benefit from the Health Pass, which they can use to manage important COVID-19 information from test results to vaccination certificates.

Travelers with TSA PreCheck or airline status can pair them with CLEAR to get through airport security even faster.

The new Couples Package is available on eGifter and after purchasing, any two people can be added. For more information or to enroll, visit ClearMe.com.

Sponsored Content

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
Masked passenger on plane.

Doctors’ Tips for Reducing COVID-19 Risk When Flying...

ARAJET and AERODOM Sign New Airport Agreement

New Details Revealed for Upcoming Airport in Tulum, Mexico

JetBlue Looks to Future After Spirit Rejects Offer

Southwest Airlines Details $2 Billion Plan To Enhance Customer Experience

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS