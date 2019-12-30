Last updated: 09:27 AM ET, Mon December 30 2019

College Basketball Team Makes Emergency Landing Due to Engine Failure

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood December 30, 2019

San Jose, International, Airport
PHOTO: San Jose International Airport. (photo via Flickr / bnilsen)

A college basketball team got more than it bargained for during a flight home Sunday after the plane the team was traveling on was forced to make an emergency landing due to an engine failure.

According to CBS San Francisco, the No. 5 ranked Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball team boarded the flight at San Jose International Airport Sunday afternoon following their victory over the Stanford Cardinal, 72-56.

About 20 minutes after taking off for Kansas, one of the plane’s engines failed, forcing the flight crew to call for an emergency landing back in San Jose. The aircraft landed safely without incident and no injuries were reported.

“Upon our return flight home from San Jose, CA, roughly 20 minutes into the flight, one of the engines failed,” a spokesperson for the Kansas athletic department said in a statement. “The pilot immediately contacted the San Jose Airport where we returned and made a safe landing. We are grateful to the pilots and the entire crew of Swift Air. We will stay the night in San Jose and return to Lawrence once the plans have been finalized.”

Several Jayhawks players and staff members shared videos and comments regarding the traumatic experience:

When the Swift Air plane landed at the San Jose airport, it was met by the San Jose Fire Department, but their services were not required. The Kansas basketball team is off until they host No. 22 West Virginia on January 4.

For more information on San Jose

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
British Airways Airbus A380

Passenger Disrupts British Airways Flight

Could Court Ruling Lead to Banning of Hot Beverages on European Flights?

Marlee Matlin Calls Out Delta for Lack of Closed Captioning

easyJet Will No Longer Use Phrase 'Ladies and Gentlemen'

Interjet Offers Exclusive New Travel Membership Program

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS