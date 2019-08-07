Computer Glitch Causes Flight Disruptions for British Airways
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood August 07, 2019
A computer issue impacting British Airways flights Wednesday has resulted in cancellations and delays at airports across England.
According to BBC.com, British Airways officials said the technical glitch involved two separate systems, including the online check-in system and flight departures. The airline said it was reverting to manual methods to check-in passengers.
The carrier said the computer issue has caused delays and cancellations on short-haul services from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports. As a result, British Airways is allowing impacted customers to rebook their flights through next Tuesday.
“A number of flights continue to operate but we are advising customers to check ba.com for the latest flight information before coming to the airport,” a British Airways spokesperson told BBC.com.
According to FlightAware.com as of 10:10 a.m. ET, British Airways canceled over 140 flights Wednesday and was contending with another 300-plus delays. London Heathrow was impacted most by the technical glitch.
As a result of the computer issue, passengers scheduled to fly with British Airways Wednesday are dealing with long wait times, delayed flights and outright cancellations. The airline is advising customers to arrive early to impacted airports and be prepared for longer wait times.
