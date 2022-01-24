Controversial UK Decision Could Force Airlines Into More ‘Ghost Flights’
Great Britain’s Department of Transport this morning increased the percentage for airlines to exercise landing rights at United Kingdom airports, or forfeit the coveted and lucrative slots.
That decision by the government agency could mean airlines would continue to fly more ‘ghost flights’ – flights that are flown with half-full capacity, or less, just for the sake of flying the route and maintaining the airline’s arrival and departure times at airports.
The Department of Transport called the decision an “alleviation of airport slot usage rules” when it announced that carriers must used their slots at least 70 percent of the time for the summer 2022 season “to retain their rights to them, providing support as demand for flights continues to returns to pre-pandemic levels.”
That’s down from the traditional 80 percent usage mandate, but up from the current 50 percent that was put in place when the pandemic hit two years ago.
“Since the onset of the pandemic we have provided relief from the slots usage rule to provide financial stability to the sector and prevent environmentally damaging ghost flights,” Aviation Minister Robert Courts said in a release. “As demand for flights returns, it’s right we gradually move back to the previous rules while making sure we continue to provide the sector with the support it needs.”
But some aviation officials don’t see it as the advantageous gesture the Department of Transport is making it out to be.
“It is inconceivable that international demand will average 70 percent this summer,” Willie Walsh, director-general of airline industry organization International Air Transport Association (IATA), told the Financial Times. “The government is therefore condemning airlines to operate thousands of flights at low capacity which is environmentally stupid.”
Not only have ghost flights been criticized for further polluting the skies, but they can also be a financial burden on airlines at a time when fuel costs are rising.
U.S-based carriers American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and JetBlue Airways all offer service to London airports. British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Air France and KLM all have flights from the U.K. to America.
