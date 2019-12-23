Cyber Attack Forces Airline to Cancel Flights
December 23, 2019
Alaska-based regional carrier RavnAir was forced to cancel at least a dozen flights over the weekend due to a "malicious cyber attack" on its computer network.
The cancellations affected approximately 260 passengers during one of the busiest days of the holiday travel period. Company spokeswoman Debbie Reinwand told the Anchorage Daily News that the airline canceled all flights involving its Dash 8 aircraft on Saturday.
RavnAir serves more than 100 communities in Alaska, most of which are not accessible by road. Flights in and out of Homer, Kenai and Kodiak were among those affected.
The carrier is now working with authorities to investigate the attack.
"While we continue to work with the FBI, other authorities, and a cyber security company, to restore affected systems, we are proactively canceling all RavnAir Alaska Dash 8 flights until 12 noon today [Saturday], and we expect to experience other schedule cancellations and delays within the RavnAir Alaska (Dash 8 Aircraft) network throughout the rest of the day because the cyber attack forced us to disconnect our Dash 8 maintenance system and its back-up," the company said in a written statement to the Daily News. "Our PenAir flights and RavnAir Connect flights are still operating normally on back-up systems."
RavnAir has since returned to a normal schedule and said it will try to add more flights in the coming days to compensate for the cancellations.
