DC Airport Will Suspend Operations During President Trump's Fourth of July Event
Airlines & Airports Federal Aviation Administration Patrick Clarke July 02, 2019
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will temporarily suspend operations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) just outside of the nation's capital during President Donald Trump's special Independence Day event Thursday night.
The agency confirmed the news in a statement Tuesday.
Operations at DCA will be suspended between 6:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. ET for a ceremonial flyover of military aircraft and again from 9 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. ET for the annual Independence Day fireworks display. Medical and emergency flights will be "authorized as necessary," the FAA said.
FAA Statement: On July 4, the #FAA will suspend operations at @Reagan_Airport from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. ET. Operations will also be impacted from 9:00 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Please check with your airline for flight information. pic.twitter.com/HbLumFNuZJ— The FAA (@FAANews) July 2, 2019
Trump's "Salute to America" event is scheduled to take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at the Lincoln Memorial and will include an address from Trump, fireworks and music from military bands in addition to the flyovers.
CNN reported that the last runway closure came four years ago for a commemorative flight of World War II-era planes.
Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesman Micah Lillard said officials "anticipate some flights at Reagan National to be affected during the late afternoon and evening" Thursday.
In a travel advisory posted to its website, DCA told travelers to expect delays in the skies and along roadways near the airport Thursday due to large crowds gathering for the Independence Day festivities.
The airport said some flights will be impacted and encouraged travelers to check their flight status with their airline.
For more information on Federal Aviation Administration, Washington DC
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS