Delta Adding New Flights to Miami
With its partnership with LATAM, Delta Airline Lines will be adding 13 new daily flights to Miami International Airport (MIA), with new service from locations in Orlando, Raleigh-Durham, Salt Lake City and Tampa.
With this expansion, Delta will be offering 41 daily non-stop options between 10 American airports and Miami. These new flights will be available to book starting January 18, 2020, and begin operation in the summer of 2020.
“By expanding service at MIA, Delta Air Lines is helping us meet the growing travel needs of our community,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. “These new flights ensure that Miami-Dade continues to build its reputation as not only a key destination for regional travelers, but also a critical gateway to the Americas and the rest of the world for international travelers.”
Delta will also be offering customers fare deals on flights to Miami to celebrate its new developments. You can check this page as the new routes become available for sale. Customers will also be able to receive benefits from a reciprocal loyalty program.
Delta Airlines and LATAM are working to become the best carrier connecting the Americas. Their partnership means the joining of the leading airlines in North and South America, so more passengers will be carried between North and South America than any airline partnership. Thus, travelers will have options from over 400 destinations worldwide.
Delta and LATAM have also announced plans to launch codeshare sales for select flights operated by certain LATAM affiliates in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
View the full schedule for Delta's new MIA flights on news.delta.com.
