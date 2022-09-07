Delta Air Lines Adding Jonas Brothers Concert to Onboard Entertainment
Delta Air Lines announced it would offer passengers access to concert footage from the Jonas Brothers’ performance at Madison Square Garden through the carrier’s onboard entertainment system.
The 45-minute “Jet Set with the Jonas Brothers” concert film was produced in collaboration with Madison Square Garden Entertainment. The performance featured an audience of tri-state area Delta SkyMiles members who were able to redeem miles for tickets.
“Working with MSG Entertainment to bring ‘Jet Set with the Jonas Brothers’ to Delta Studio is a unique way we are elevating customer experiences to connect people to their passions,” Delta Managing Director Emmakate Young said.
As a surprise during the show, the Jonas Brothers announced that all miles used for tickets would be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation to help provide flights for children and families of those in need.
Jet Set with the Jonas Brothers marks the first time the airline has premiered an exclusive concert film via its content studio, bringing a new and innovative way for travelers to experience in-flight entertainment.
“This gives every customer a front row seat in The World’s Most Famous Arena to see some of the world’s biggest artists at their peak,” Young continued.
For a limited time, the concert performance will join Delta Studio’s more than 1,000 hours of free entertainment, where customers can also consume the latest box office hits, popular TV series, audio playlists, podcasts and more.
