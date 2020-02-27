Delta Air Lines Adding Spiked Seltzer to Drink Menu
February 27, 2020
Delta Air Lines is revamping its selection of alcohol on domestic flights this summer by adding BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer to the menu.
Starting in March, passengers flying in Delta One, Delta Premium Select, First Class and Delta Comfort+ will be able to enjoy complimentary 12 oz. cans of premium BON & VIV, while Main Cabin customers can purchase theirs for $8.
The seltzer will be available in two flavors—grapefruit and lemon-lime.
The airline tested the BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer option earlier this year in domestic Delta Sky Clubs and received positive feedback. The carrier is now offering the alcoholic beverages on the ground and in the air.
“We have a keen focus on listening to customer feedback and innovating our food and beverage programs to provide more choice,” Delta Vice President Mike Crowley said in a statement. “Spiked seltzer has been a fast-growing trend in the beverage industry, so we knew it was something our customers wanted.”
“These new beverage options are just one way we are honing our focus on the onboard beverage experience,” Crowley continued. “Customers can expect to see other new products and innovations including more proprietary mixers and elevated craft cocktail presentations throughout the year.”
Travelers with Delta can also experience the Cocktail of the Moment, which is an additional beverage that domestic Delta One and Delta Premium Select customers can look forward to sipping this summer.
Earlier this month, Delta announced it would pay its employees a U.S.-based company record of $1.6 billion in profit sharing.
