Last updated: 03:01 PM ET, Thu February 27 2020

Delta Air Lines Adding Spiked Seltzer to Drink Menu

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood February 27, 2020

Delta, Airlines, travel
PHOTO: Delta's new drink options. (photo via Delta Air Lines Media)

Delta Air Lines is revamping its selection of alcohol on domestic flights this summer by adding BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer to the menu.

Starting in March, passengers flying in Delta One, Delta Premium Select, First Class and Delta Comfort+ will be able to enjoy complimentary 12 oz. cans of premium BON & VIV, while Main Cabin customers can purchase theirs for $8.

Trending Now
Food and Drink
Pints of beer
pastry with purple and pink frosting, Cheshire Cat Tail at Magic Kingdom

Disney World Announces New Dining Plan

Entertainment
Bartender pouring a margarita at La Familia

gallery icon Celebrate National Margarita Day All Year Long at These...

American Airline plane

American Airlines Expands Preordered Meal Service

Airlines & Airports
Oreo Thins

United Airlines to Replace Biscoff Cookies With Oreos

Airlines & Airports

The seltzer will be available in two flavors—grapefruit and lemon-lime.

The airline tested the BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer option earlier this year in domestic Delta Sky Clubs and received positive feedback. The carrier is now offering the alcoholic beverages on the ground and in the air.

“We have a keen focus on listening to customer feedback and innovating our food and beverage programs to provide more choice,” Delta Vice President Mike Crowley said in a statement. “Spiked seltzer has been a fast-growing trend in the beverage industry, so we knew it was something our customers wanted.”

“These new beverage options are just one way we are honing our focus on the onboard beverage experience,” Crowley continued. “Customers can expect to see other new products and innovations including more proprietary mixers and elevated craft cocktail presentations throughout the year.”

Travelers with Delta can also experience the Cocktail of the Moment, which is an additional beverage that domestic Delta One and Delta Premium Select customers can look forward to sipping this summer.

Earlier this month, Delta announced it would pay its employees a U.S.-based company record of $1.6 billion in profit sharing.

For more information on Delta Air Lines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
JetBlue Airbus A320

JetBlue Suspended Change, Cancel Fees Over Coronavirus Fears

Air New Zealand is Bringing Sleep Pods to its Economy Class Travelers

gallery icon The World's 10 Most Lucrative Airline Routes

Strange Odor at Oakland Airport Sends Travelers to the Hospital

Airlines Scaling Back On Some In-Flight Services Due to Coronavirus

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS