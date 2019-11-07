Delta Air Lines Announces Discounted Award Deals From Key Hubs
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood November 07, 2019
Delta Air Lines announced it would offer historically low award deals from its Seattle hub and unmatched deals from its hubs in Boston and New York to popular warm-weather destinations.
The newly discounted award deals start at 5,000 miles (plus taxes and fees) roundtrip from Seattle and 9,000 miles (plus taxes and fees) roundtrip from Boston and New York.
Travelers in Seattle can choose to visit top destinations such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando, Palm Springs, Phoenix, San Diego, Tucson and more. As for Boston and New York, passengers can fly to several destinations in Florida, including Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, Tampa, and West Palm Beach.
“With temperatures starting to drop around the country, now is the time to think about where you want to warm up this winter,” Delta Vice President Paul Baldoni said in a statement. “We’re kick-starting your planning with some of our lowest fares of the year and more flights to destinations with plenty of sun.”
Delta continues to invest in Boston, New York, and Seattle, as they are three of the airline’s fastest-growing hubs.
In Seattle, Delta has added nearly 100 new departures and more than doubled the number of peak-day seats offered since 2014. The carrier has also added service from Boston, including seasonal flights to Aruba, Jamaica, Turks & Caicos, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas.
As for the airline’s New York operations, Delta operates over 140 flights per week to 14 Caribbean destinations from its JFK hub, including a new daily trip to Bogota, Colombia, and an additional daily flight to San Juan, Puerto Rico, beginning December 21.
