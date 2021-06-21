Delta Air Lines Announces Return of All Pre-COVID Service to Africa
Delta Air Lines announced it would resume nonstop service between Atlanta and Johannesburg on August 1.
According to a Delta spokesperson, the return of the airline’s longest nonstop flight marks the full restoration of service to all of the carrier’s pre-COVID markets in Africa after more than a year of pausing routes due to pandemic-related restrictions.
Delta’s flights to Johannesburg will be operated in partnership with Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic. The service to South Africa will complement routes to Accra, Ghana; Dakar, Senegal; and Lagos, Nigeria.
“Delta has proudly served South Africa for more than 15 years, and we’re thrilled to return to a market so highly sought after by tourists,” Delta senior vice president Joe Esposito said. “Two-thirds of Americans report making summer travel plans, and with demand growing rapidly alongside U.S. vaccination rates, we’re bringing back more flights and destinations to deliver on their anticipation to get back out in the world and reclaim the joy of travel.”
The Johannesburg flights will operate using the Airbus A350-900, which features Delta One Suites and Delta Premium Select cabins, large seat-back entertainment screens, high-capacity overhead bins and other enhancements.
For meal service, the airline offers menu items that reflect regional flavors, including beef stew with jollof rice, fried plantains and sautéed spinach and Malay chicken curry with coconut rice and ginger-infused French green beans.
Delta is currently operating nearly 20 weekly flights to its African markets, with travelers able to make one-stop connections to 42 additional markets in 32 countries.
