Last updated: 02:55 PM ET, Fri March 12 2021

Delta Air Lines Bolstering Atlanta Service for Summer 2021

Delta Air Lines Donald Wood March 12, 2021

Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau, Alaska
PHOTO: Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo via Noreen Kompanik)

As people begin to plan travel again, Delta Air Lines announced a significant expansion of service to Alaska this summer.

The carrier announced flights to Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau will be operated by larger mainline aircraft like the Boeing 737-900, while Ketchikan and Sitka will be served by smaller regional planes.

“Delta is looking forward to offering more premier outdoor destinations this summer, including more options to travel to the beautiful state of Alaska, as well as providing access to the lower 48 and beyond through seamless and convenient connections over our hubs,” Delta senior vice president Joe Esposito said.

“Our extensive network is bolstered by Delta’s commitment to award-winning hospitality, more seat-back entertainment and as always, the health and safety of everyone on board,” Esposito continued.

Delta’s expanded Anchorage service includes new weekend service from Detroit, Los Angeles and New York’s JFK Airport, starting on May 28, as well as increasing year-round service from Seattle to up to seven daily trips, beginning June 19. The carrier is also adding a third daily flight this summer to Minneapolis-St. Paul and adding a year-round nonstop flight to Salt Lake City, both launching on May 5.

As for flights to Fairbanks, the airline is launching a new daily nonstop flight from Salt Lake City on May 5, adding a third nonstop flight from Seattle on June 19 and doubling service with a second nonstop flight from Minneapolis-Saint Paul on June 19.

Delta’s Alaska summer seasonal service from Seattle beginning Memorial Day weekend will be extended through the end of September, including one daily flight to Juneau, Ketchikan and Sitka.

