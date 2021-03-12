Delta Air Lines Bolstering Atlanta Service for Summer 2021
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood March 12, 2021
As people begin to plan travel again, Delta Air Lines announced a significant expansion of service to Alaska this summer.
The carrier announced flights to Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau will be operated by larger mainline aircraft like the Boeing 737-900, while Ketchikan and Sitka will be served by smaller regional planes.
“Delta is looking forward to offering more premier outdoor destinations this summer, including more options to travel to the beautiful state of Alaska, as well as providing access to the lower 48 and beyond through seamless and convenient connections over our hubs,” Delta senior vice president Joe Esposito said.
“Our extensive network is bolstered by Delta’s commitment to award-winning hospitality, more seat-back entertainment and as always, the health and safety of everyone on board,” Esposito continued.
Delta’s expanded Anchorage service includes new weekend service from Detroit, Los Angeles and New York’s JFK Airport, starting on May 28, as well as increasing year-round service from Seattle to up to seven daily trips, beginning June 19. The carrier is also adding a third daily flight this summer to Minneapolis-St. Paul and adding a year-round nonstop flight to Salt Lake City, both launching on May 5.
As for flights to Fairbanks, the airline is launching a new daily nonstop flight from Salt Lake City on May 5, adding a third nonstop flight from Seattle on June 19 and doubling service with a second nonstop flight from Minneapolis-Saint Paul on June 19.
Delta’s Alaska summer seasonal service from Seattle beginning Memorial Day weekend will be extended through the end of September, including one daily flight to Juneau, Ketchikan and Sitka.
Sponsored Content
- Advertising ALG Vacations
-
ALG Vacations Advisors CDC Guidelines HUBAdvertising ALG Vacations
For more information on Delta Air Lines, Alaska
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS