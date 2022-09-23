Delta Air Lines Bolstering Summer 2023 Service to Europe
Delta Air Lines announced it would give travelers more European options by adding eight percent more transatlantic flights in summer 2023 than this year and seven new routes.
The carrier revealed it would deliver its largest trans-Atlantic schedule ever from New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport next summer by offering more than 220 weekly departures to 26 destinations, including daily service to Geneva (starting on April 10), London-Gatwick (April 10) and Berlin (May 25).
Delta will also add a third seasonal flight to Rome beginning May 25, which will operate daily.
“Next summer, Delta will give customers expanded access to popular destinations across the trans-Atlantic, continuing to solidify its position as the number-one carrier in New York,” Delta Senior Vice President Joe Esposito said.
Next Summer, the airline will operate 11 weekly flights to three trans-Atlantic destinations from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, including three-times-weekly service to Dusseldorf (starting on May 9), five-times-weekly seasonal service to Edinburgh (May 25) and three-times-weekly service to Stuttgart (March 26).
Delta also announced it would relaunch service to cities from Los Angeles International Airport that haven't been serviced in years, including adding daily flights to Paris (starting on May 8) and London-Heathrow (beginning on March 25).
“With nearly 620 weekly flights and connectivity to 32 destinations in Europe and beyond, customers will have a wealth of iconic destinations to explore and an unmatched journey to enjoy across the pond,” Esposito continued.
Earlier this week, Delta unveiled a refreshed Premium Select cabin experience, featuring locally-inspired dining, premium hand-crafted amenities and more dedicated service touchpoints, starting September 20.
