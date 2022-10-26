Delta Air Lines Earns ASTA's Inaugural Award for Sustainability
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli October 26, 2022
Delta Air Lines' continued work to become more sustainable and environmentally friendly has earned it additional kudos.
The Atlanta-based airline has been given the inaugural "Green Partner in Travel Award," which was presented at the 2022 Premium Business Summit by the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA).
“The ASTA board is uniformly committed to inspiring our industry towards a sustainable future,” Marc Casto, President of Flight Centre Travel Group and Chair of the ASTA Board of Directors, said in a statement. “The criteria for the Green Partner in Travel Award is robust, and for good reason. We recognize that evolving our businesses is essential for the future of our trade.”
ASTA has been a driving force in the travel advisor community in helping industry stakeholders adopt and embrace sustainable practices in everyday business, and celebrate brands that go above and beyond. This inaugural award winner was based on a vote from the entirety of the ASTA Board after reviewing submissions from all applicants.
“In addition to a detailed evaluation matrix, underpinning our analysis was a focus on what substantive and real changes companies had made, not promises for a far-off future,” said Casto. “We salute Delta Airlines as the first recipient of our Green Partner in Travel Award, as well as any company striving to make our industry more sustainable.”
Criteria for the Green Partner in Travel Award include a commitment to science-based targets and a path to Net Zero by 2030; impact in the community; use of sustainable resources and corporate governance, among other factors.
“Decarbonizing the airline industry will take us all doing more than our part by taking measurable short-, medium-, and long-term actions, sharing knowledge and making sustainability a key consideration across every business decision,” said Pam Fletcher, Delta's Chief Sustainability Officer. “Delta is proud to lead the way on behalf of our employees, customers and communities, and we're humbled by ASTA's recognition.”
