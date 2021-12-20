Delta Air Lines Expands into Panama City
Delta Air Lines today welcomed its first flight into Panama City, Panama, from one of three new destinations that will become part of the carrier’s expansion.
The inaugural flight DL1753 from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport landed safely in Panama City to a large celebration.
“Delta’s three new routes and the additional service will enable friends and family to reunite this holiday, and for leisure and business travelers to discover all that Panama has to offer,” Luciano Macagno, Delta’s Managing Director – Latin America, Caribbean and South Florida, said in a statement. “Our customers in Panama now have access to four major U.S. cities and a host of connections to points throughout the world, along with award-winning customer service. We look forward to introducing more customers in Panama to the Delta Difference.”
Delta will fly to Panama City out of New York, Orlando, Los Angeles, and will add a second flight from Atlanta to its existing service out of its main headquarters.
The airline said the expansion into Panama represents an 80 percent increase in capacity versus the same period in 2019, with the airline now offering 13 weekly flights, the largest number between the two countries since the launch of service nearly a generation ago in 1998.
The flight from Orlando is Delta’s only current international flight out of MCO.
