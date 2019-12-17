Delta Air Lines Expands Service From Atlanta, Salt Lake City and Los Angeles
Delta Air Lines is launching new nonstop service next summer to the Western region of the United States from Atlanta, more connections through Salt Lake City and convenient flight schedules from Los Angeles.
Beginning July 6, Delta will offer daily, year-round service from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to three Mountain West cities, including Boise, Idaho; Bozeman, Montana; and Spokane, Washington.
In addition to the new routes, Delta will add an 11th daily, year-round flight to both Denver and Salt Lake City from its Atlanta hub, starting June 22.
“Connecting the world is our mission, and in 2020 we’re creating more connections from our hubs and other cities throughout the West to destinations around the globe to make traveling more convenient for our customers,” Delta Senior Vice President Joe Esposito said in a statement. “How you get there is just as important, and with Delta, customers will get a thoughtful and innovative customer experience and world-class service from the best people in the business.”
The new Delta routes and flights coming to Salt Lake City International Airport in summer 2020 include a daily, year-round flight to Memphis, Tennessee (starting July 6); a sixth daily, year-round flight to New York-JFK (starting June 20); a third daily, year-round flight to Nashville, Tennessee (starting July 6); a second daily, year-round flight to Indianapolis (starting July 16).
Starting June 22 from Los Angeles International Airport, Delta will also launch a fifth daily, year-round flight to Dallas-Fort Worth; a sixth daily, year-round flight to Phoenix; and a sixth daily, year-round flight to Sacramento, California.
Delta recently announced it would upgrade its in-flight entertainment through a new partnership with Disney+.
