Delta Air Lines Improving Hiring Process for US Military Members
Delta Air Lines is expanding its commitment to hiring United States military members by offering jobs to full-time, active-duty personnel up to two years before retirement.
Previously only available to service members six months before retirement, the conditional job offers can also be extended to Active Guard Reserve members. In total, Delta said former service members comprise 11 percent of the airline’s 80,000-strong workforce.
For all other military members, the airline will begin interview processes and extend conditional job offers to successful candidates one year before their availability date.
“This will provide our service members and their families with the security of a career lined up and ready, while they make a life transition and get settled in the next chapter of their lives,” Delta senior vice president John Laughter said. “On behalf of the entire Delta family, thank you for your service.”
Helping veterans transition to civilian careers is a top priority for the carrier, reflected in some of the company’s key partnerships. Delta also launched a new tool with military.com to help veterans understand how their military occupational specialty code translates to open jobs at the airline with the Military Skills Translator.
Earlier this month, Forbes named Delta to its 2022 list of America’s Best Employers for Veterans, which is based on employee survey data of more than 7,000 veterans of the U.S. armed forces across all industries.
