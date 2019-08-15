Last updated: 05:50 PM ET, Thu August 15 2019

Delta Air Lines Increasing Service to London and Manchester

Delta Aircraft interior (Photo via Delta)

Travelers who visit the United Kingdom will be happy to learn Delta Air Lines is teaming with Virgin Atlantic to increase service from Boston and New York City to London and Manchester.

Delta and Virgin Atlantic will increase capacity across the Atlantic Ocean by nearly 10,000 seats per week compared to current service, which will offer travelers more flight options than ever before.

Starting March 28, 2020, Delta will increase service from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City to London’s Heathrow Airport to three daily year-round frequencies and Virgin Atlantic will operate five, totaling an eight-flights-daily schedule.

“Delta and its partners offer an unmatched global network that's capable of taking Boston and New York customers to more worldwide destinations than ever before,” Delta Senior Vice President Joe Esposito said in a statement. “Our investment at these airports and in these communities continues to deepen as we grow our flight offerings and live up to our commitment to connect the world better than any other airline.”

Officials have also announced Delta will return to London’s Gatwick Airport alongside Virgin Atlantic with new services from Boston and NYC effective May 21, 2020. Gatwick will become the seventh transatlantic destination served nonstop by Delta from Boston, while flights from New York-JFK will be operated by Virgin Atlantic.

In addition, the airline is set to return to Manchester with new peak-summer service from Boston effective May 21, 2020. Manchester will become the eighth transatlantic destination served nonstop by Delta from Boston, while flights from Atlanta, New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Orlando will continue to be operated by Virgin Atlantic.

