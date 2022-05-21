Delta Air Lines Launches Inaugural A321neo Flight
Delta Air Lines’ first Airbus A321neo completed its inaugural flight from Boston Logan International Airport to San Francisco International Airport on Friday.
The fuel-efficient planes provide Delta passengers with an improved cabin experience, including an industry-leading domestic First Class seat. The A321neo offers 20 percent better fuel efficiency over the airline’s current A321ceos.
The new A321neos can seat 194 customers, with 20 in First Class, 42 in Delta Comfort+ and 132 in the Main Cabin. Delta has purchase commitments for a total of 155 A321neos and is scheduled to take delivery of these aircraft through 2027.
The Airbus planes will feature a new domestic First Class seat design with larger, improved privacy space, a sturdier tray table, and more stowage space for personal items, as well as enhanced memory-foam seat cushions in all cabins.
“Delta’s A321neo product will deliver a superior premium travel experience for our customers in Boston and around the country,” Delta Senior Vice President Mahendra Nair said.
“The introduction of this state-of-the-art, more fuel-efficient aircraft to our fleet is also an important commitment on our Flight to Net Zero, our journey to decarbonize aviation,” Nair continued.
In addition to San Francisco, the airline will operate A321neo flights between Boston and San Diego and Denver starting on July 11, and on select trips to Seattle, beginning July 20.
This summer, Delta will operate up to 150 daily nonstop flights from Boston to over 50 destinations, a more than 10 percent increase in capacity since the company’s pre-pandemic height in October 2019.
