Delta Air Lines Launches New Texas Routes, Expands in Dallas
Laurie Baratti February 03, 2023
Delta Air Lines has announced that it will be growing its presence in Texas this coming summer, most notably at Dallas Love Field (DAL), where it has secured a permanent home for itself at Gate 11.
Beginning June 5, Delta will launch brand-new, twice-daily service to Los Angeles International (LAX) and New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA), along with increasing the frequency of flights to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to five times daily.
In doing so, the Atlanta-based carrier will be able to provide customers traveling out of DAL with one-stop access to over 125 domestic destinations across the U.S. through its key hubs in Atlanta, New York City and Los Angeles.
And, the upcoming expansion will complement the airline’s existing service at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), the primary airfield serving the destination, where Delta also operates multiple daily flights to eight of its nine U.S. hubs.
“After a nearly decade-long effort, Delta has secured long-term access at Dallas Love Field, giving us the ability to serve more customers in Dallas and North Texas for years to come,” said Joe Esposito, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Network Planning. “These new routes that will operate from a Delta-dedicated gate signal the continuation of Delta’s ongoing investments in Texas and our commitment to serving this community with flights to their top destinations.”
DAL is popular for its proximity to Dallas, being situated about six miles northwest of downtown, whereas DFW is located quite a bit further afield, about halfway between Dallas proper and Fort Worth. On top of which, DFW was ranked by Airports Council International in 2021 as the world’s second-busiest airport by passenger traffic.
As part of its ongoing effort to expand its offerings in the Lone Star State, Delta will offer over 20 percent more seats from Texas this summer, as compared to July 2022, including increased capacity out of three other major cities: Austin, Houston and San Antonio. As of July, will operate nearly 40 peak-day departures to eight destinations from DAL and DFW combined and will be the only carrier flying to New York and Los Angeles from both Dallas airports.
Also, From Austin
According to today’s announcement, the state capital of Austin is actually home to the industry’s fastest-growing airport since 2019, and Delta is trying to accommodate the increase in travelers by boosting service this summer, operating nearly 40 peak-day departures to 10 major U.S. cities operating nearly 40 peak-day departures to 10 major cities.
“Dallas is a city on the move and on the rise, and you can add Delta’s expansion at Dallas Love Field to our city’s ever-expanding list of major economic wins in recent years,” said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. “These new routes will provide our residents and workers with more options for travel while bringing more visitors to Dallas to experience all the great opportunities and amazing amenities that our city has to offer.”
