Last updated: 02:23 PM ET, Mon November 07 2022

Delta Air Lines Readies for Holiday Travel Season

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Patrick Clarke November 07, 2022

Delta Boeing 767-332ER taxiing towards the airport runway
Delta Boeing 767-332ER taxiing towards the airport runway. (Photo via CaronB/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Airlines have come under fire for the majority of 2022 as they struggle to meet demand amid pilot and other staffing shortages as well as suspended routes, reduced capacity on existing ones and potentially looming strikes.

That's all to say the industry has inspired very little confidence in the traveling public ahead of the busy holiday travel season.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Holiday Travel
Grinchmas at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Kicking Off Holiday Celebration Experiences

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

DOT Wants Airlines to Use Over-Water Routes to Florida for...

Woman signing car rental agreement

Car Rental Tips and Tricks Ahead of Holiday Travel Season

Quebec City, Canada, winter, snow

Why Canada Should Be Your Next Winter Vacation Destination

Appearing on the TODAY Show in New York City this week, Delta CEO Ed Bastian was adamant that travelers flying the Atlanta-based carrier have little to worry about this winter.

"We're ready. We've hired 25,000 people since the start of last year and there was a lot of training and experience that needed to be acquired but we're ready to go and we're expecting more than 5 million people for the Thanksgiving week," he said.

"We're absolutely prepared at Delta."

When asked about the potential for a crippling pilot strike ahead of the Christmas holiday, Bastian said "there's no possibility that they could go on strike for Thanksgiving, Christmas or anytime."

"We are in mediation with the National Mediation Board and there are many phases and stages to go. We're actually a lot closer than people like to think in terms of trying to get this deal done," he told TODAY.

Bastian's interview comes on the heels of the airline expanding service to South America from its hub in Atlanta.

For more information on Delta Air Lines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
Business traveler at the airport.

Airlines Making Flight Adjustments for Business Travelers

Airline Passenger Traffic Up Over 50 Percent in September

United Is Blocking Some Seats Due to Weight Concerns

FAA to Allow JetBlue to Fly Less Than Minimum Number of NYC Flights

DOT Wants Airlines to Use Over-Water Routes to Florida for Holidays

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS