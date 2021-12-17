Delta Air Lines Unveils New Team USA Livery
Delta Air Lines unveiled its newest Team USA aircraft livery on Friday, celebrating the carrier’s commitment to connect athletes with their dreams as the official airline of Team USA.
The Team USA-inspired A330-900 celebrates Delta’s new eight-year partnership with Team USA, which runs through the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The airline’s LA28 partnership begins in 2021 and includes support for Team USA and access to NBCUniversal’s Olympic and Paralympic media platforms.
The Team USA-inspired livery was designed by Delta’s Product and Experiential Design Manager Shane Edwards in collaboration with the carrier’s in-house creative team. Team USA design elements were incorporated throughout the livery and will be featured in various Delta visuals, materials and platforms both in flight and on the ground.
“Delta and Team USA share a deep belief that connecting the world makes us all better,” Delta Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Tim Mapes said. “This one-of-a-kind livery celebrates our partnership, which has been built on shared values and the inspiring athletes of Team USA, whose indomitable spirit lies at the heart of both our ‘Keep Climbing’ message and the Olympic and Paralympic Movement.”
The custom paint design will start flying on December 18 and be assigned to primarily trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific routes.
Delta revealed the new livery at an event hosted by Olympians Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir near its global headquarters in Atlanta. Nearly 600 employees were in attendance as the airline’s CEO Ed Bastian unveiled the aircraft livery alongside LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games Chairperson Casey Wasserman.
“Even through a global pandemic, Team USA athletes have endured and thrived in pursuit of the Olympic and Paralympic dream,” Delta Managing Director Bill Wernecke said. “We are proud to carry this extraordinary team into competition and we look forward to being the first to welcome them home.”
