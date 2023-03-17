Delta Air Lines Unveils Winter Holiday Flight Schedule to Latin America
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood March 17, 2023
Delta Air Lines announced its largest-ever Winter Holiday travel period schedule to Latin America.
The carrier revealed it would offer more than 25,000 daily outbound seats to 44 destinations, with added flights from multiple hubs in the United States, including Atlanta, New York’s JFK, Detroit and Minneapolis.
Tickets for the Winter Holiday flights will be available for sale on March 18 and operate seasonally between December 16 and January 7. With over 20 percent more seats compared to last year’s holiday season, the 2023 schedule will offer expanded service across Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.
Travelers coming through John F. Kennedy International Airport will have more connections to San Juan, Puerto Rico; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; and Santiago, Chile. Delta will operate over 30 peak-day flights to 19 Latin American destinations for the holidays.
In addition, the carrier will add daily frequencies from Atlanta to Aruba; Liberia and San Jose, Costa Rica; Montego Bay, Jamaica; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Cancun, Mexico City and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; and Roatan, Honduras.
The airline is also adding another daily flight between Dallas and Cancun.
Travelers can also fly nonstop to Cozumel, Mexico, with recently added daily nonstop service from Atlanta and three-times-weekly seasonal service from Minneapolis. Atlanta service restarts on November 5, and Minneapolis returns on December 16.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Delta Air Lines, United States, Mexico, Caribbean
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS