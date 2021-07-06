Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic Returning to London Heathrow
Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic will resume operations at London Heathrow Airport's Terminal 3 beginning on July 15.
After being shut down for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta will offer nonstop service to Heathrow from Atlanta and New York via John F. Kennedy International Airport. Nonetheless, U.S. entry restrictions for non-essential travelers from the U.K. still apply.
Currently, Virgin Atlantic destinations such as Antigua, Barbados, Grenada and Israel are all classified as "Green" on the U.K. government's travel list, meaning that travelers won't need to quarantine upon their return to Great Britain.
One of the highlights of Delta and Virgin Atlantic's return to London is the reopening of the award-winning Clubhouse, Revivals lounge and Upper Class Wing, which offers complimentary a la carte menus including five-star dining, smaller tapas dishes, meats and cheeses from the deli and even afternoon tea. Eligible Delta customers and Virgin Atlantic Upper Class and Flying Club Gold members can also look forward to a wide variety of wine, cocktails and soft drinks that can be enjoyed in the library, restaurant or while plane spotting on the roof terrace.
Customers will have the option to order from a web-based ordering system via a QR code from the convenience of their seats but can still access a single-use printed menu and order via the Clubhouse's waiter service.
"Moving back to our home in Terminal 3 will allow our customers to once again enjoy the award-winning experience they have missed during the pandemic," Nadia Clinton, Delta’s Regional Sales Manager, said in a statement. "Our modeling studies conducted with Mayo Clinic put the risk of transmission on a plane traveling between the U.K. and U.S. at 1 in 1 million meaning customers can travel safely. Coupled with the high vaccination rates in both countries, we implore the U.K. Government and Biden Administration to allow non-essential travel to resume."
"We’re delighted to finally be back on our home turf and I know our teams can’t wait to warmly welcome our customers to Terminal 3, as they return to the skies in style, as they fly safe and well with Virgin Atlantic," added Corneel Koster, Chief Customer and Operating Officer. "Whilst it’s a constructive step that many of our customers can imminently enjoy our much-loved facilities, the Government still needs to recognize the US as a 'Green' destination. Whilst travel between the U.K. and the U.S. is closed, £23 million in economic value each day is restricted. We urge the U.K. Government to move the U.S. to the U.K.'s 'Green list' and for the Biden administration to repeal the 212F proclamation for U.K. travelers."
