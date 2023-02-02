Last updated: 09:46 AM ET, Thu February 02 2023

Delta and Amex Now Offer 15 Percent Savings on Flights for Card Members

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Lacey Pfalz February 02, 2023

A SkyMiles Card member can now save 15 percent when they use miles to book flights with a new, permanent program called TakeOff 15. (photo via American Express)

Travelers now have a new opportunity to save on their flights with Delta Air Lines and American Express for card members, called TakeOff 15.

Card members who have the Delta SkyMiles Gold, Platinum, Reserve Consumer and Business American Express credit cards can now enjoy a permanent fifteen percent off Award Travel when booked through Delta’s website or its app. The savings are eligible for flights purchased when using miles.

Amex and Delta are offering new limited-time welcome offers for travelers looking to enjoy added benefits with their cards. Those who apply and are approved for a Delta SkyMiles Gold Amex Card between February 2 and March 29 can enjoy 70,000 SkyMiles after spending $2,000 in the first six months.

Travelers who are approved for the Delta SkyMiles Platinum Card can enjoy earning 90,000 SkyMiles after they spend $4,000 within the first six months. New Delta SkyMiles Reserve card members can also receive 90,000 SkyMiles after spending $6,000. New Gold Business Card members will earn 75,000 SkyMiles after spending $3,000 within the first three months.

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
