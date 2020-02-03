Delta Announces New Partnership With Air France, KLM, Virgin Atlantic
Travelers flying between North America and Europe will be happy to learn about the expanded joint venture between Air France, KLM, Delta and Virgin Atlantic.
The new partnership will provide customers with more convenient flight schedules and the flexibility to book tickets on any of the four airlines through their respective mobile apps, websites or via travel agents.
On all trans-Atlantic flights with Air France, KLM, Delta and Virgin Atlantic, passengers will be able to enjoy award-winning service, top-tier premium cabin products and complimentary food, drink and seatback in-flight entertainment in all cabins.
“Ten years after starting our joint venture with Delta, this new agreement is a major milestone that will even further reinforce our presence on the Atlantic, by allowing our passengers the choice between four major airlines combining their network for the benefit of our customers,” Air France-KLM Group CEO Benjamin Smith said in a statement.
“For Air France–KLM, it also means greater access to the U.K. market and especially London Heathrow, the leading global travel market,” Smith continued.
Starting February 13, loyalty program members will be able to earn and use miles or enjoy elite benefits for flights on any of the four airlines’ worldwide operations, including a trans-Atlantic trip, intra-Europe hops or domestic American journey.
Other highlights of the new partnership include up to 341 peak daily trans-Atlantic flights that cover the top 10 routes on a nonstop basis and onward connections to 238 cities in North America, 98 in continental Europe and 16 in the United Kingdom.
Last week, Delta announced its new Airbus A321neo aircraft would feature domestic First-Class seats when it debuts in late 2020.
