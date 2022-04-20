Last updated: 03:01 PM ET, Wed April 20 2022

Delta Backs Down From COVID-19 Description

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli April 20, 2022

Delta Air Lines logo
Delta Air Lines sign (photo by Eric Bowman)

Delta Air Lines has backed down from its description of COVID-19 it made Monday in a statement following the ruling by a federal judge that ended the federal transportation mask mandate.

In a blog post, Delta said it was “relieved to see the U.S. mask mandate lift to facilitate global travel as COVID-19 has transitioned to an ordinary seasonal virus.”

The Atlanta-based airline’s description of COVID-19 drew quite the rebuke on social media, according to multiple media outlets including National Public Radio.

Delta has since removed the phrasing “ordinary seasonal virus” from the post in the wake of the backlash.

It now reads, "We are relieved to see the U.S. mask mandate lift to facilitate global travel as COVID-19 transitions to a more manageable respiratory virus — with better treatments, vaccines and other scientific measures to prevent serious illness."

For more information on Delta Air Lines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
A330-300, Air Canada

Canada to Continue Enforcing Transportation Mask Mandate

Airline Cuts All Service to Hawaii for the Rest of the Year

gallery icon Ranking the Major US Airlines

Will the End of the Mask Mandate Curb Air Passenger Violence?

New Low-Cost European Airline Offering 25 Percent Off Fares From the US

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS