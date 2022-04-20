Delta Backs Down From COVID-19 Description
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli April 20, 2022
Delta Air Lines has backed down from its description of COVID-19 it made Monday in a statement following the ruling by a federal judge that ended the federal transportation mask mandate.
In a blog post, Delta said it was “relieved to see the U.S. mask mandate lift to facilitate global travel as COVID-19 has transitioned to an ordinary seasonal virus.”
I mean, I guess if "seasonal" means "occurring in every season," then yeah, covid is seasonal pic.twitter.com/RdJ4XxlQuK— Maggie Astor (@MaggieAstor) April 19, 2022
The Atlanta-based airline’s description of COVID-19 drew quite the rebuke on social media, according to multiple media outlets including National Public Radio.
“Ordinary” viruses don’t cause 1 million deaths in one country in just 2 years.— Jessica Malaty Rivera, MS (@jessicamalaty) April 19, 2022
Delta has since removed the phrasing “ordinary seasonal virus” from the post in the wake of the backlash.
It now reads, "We are relieved to see the U.S. mask mandate lift to facilitate global travel as COVID-19 transitions to a more manageable respiratory virus — with better treatments, vaccines and other scientific measures to prevent serious illness."
I don't care what you think about masking, but @Delta's comment that #SARSCOV2 has transitioned to become an "ordinary seasonal virus" is just bonkers, has no basis in science and is outright misinformation misleading their customers (of which I am one!). https://t.co/4cjidK35oD— Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) April 19, 2022
