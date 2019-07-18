Delta Employee Uniforms to Include Sign Language Option This Fall
July 18, 2019
WHY IT RATES: In another step toward widespread inclusivity, Delta Airlines will be including a uniform language bar option for over 300+ sign languages for passengers around the world. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
On the heels of being named "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" for the fourth consecutive year, Delta will soon be rolling out a uniform language bar option for over 300+ sign languages around the world. Delta is the first U.S. airline to offer this option; and with this improvement, customers and qualified employees will immediately be able to visually recognize when they hold sign language as a common connection.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian shared the news with a video on his LinkedIn page today.
"Our mission is to connect the world, which starts with making travel easier for all people," said Ed. "It's a small step on our journey, but a powerful change as we seek to make the world a smaller, more inclusive place."
This initiative came to life as a direct result of feedback from Delta's customers, ABLE Disability Business Resource Group for employees and Advisory Board on Disability. Customers can expect to see uniformed employees sporting the new language bars later this fall.
For more news from Delta, visit https://news.delta.com/.
SOURCE: Delta Airlines press release.
