Delta Expands Corporate Benefits Program to Virgin Atlantic, Aeromexico
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines August 02, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Corporate travelers now have the chance to enjoy Delta Air Lines’ expanded benefits program.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
One year after becoming the first U.S. global airline to align benefits globally for its corporate customers with Air France and KLM, Delta Air Lines is further extending better business traveler benefits for these customers when they fly Virgin Atlantic and Aeromexico.
Known as Corporate Priority, these benefits include:
—Better Seat Choice: Where available, corporate travelers will be able to select better Main Cabin seats, without paying an additional fee.
—Priority Boarding: Corporate travelers will be prioritized according to each carrier's boarding process.
—Priority Service Recovery: In the event of an irregular operation, corporate travelers will be prioritized for re-accommodation. Additionally, corporate travelers will receive Denied Boarding Prioritization and Downgrade Prioritization in the unlikely event that Delta or our partners are unable to accommodate all passengers as originally planned.
"Delta people continue to remove seams for our customers who depend on Delta and our world-class partners frequently to conduct business across the world," said Steve Sear, Delta's President – International and E.V.P. – Global Sales. "With an industry-leading portfolio of corporate partners, our customers who connect to a partner flight can rely on having a consistently excellent experience."
This expanded Corporate Priority further builds on Delta's corporate traveler prioritization program, which the airline first launched in 2014 and has continued to improve ever since. Corporate Priority was inspired by feedback from hundreds of Delta and its partners' joint corporate customers.
Benefits will be available on Virgin Atlantic and Aeromexico beginning this month.
Corporate Sales customers interested in learning more should contact their Delta sales account partner for details and terms. Terms and exclusions apply to Corporate Priority benefits.
SOURCE: Delta Air Lines press release.
