Delta Flight Attendant Praised After Helping Deaf Teenager
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood September 20, 2019
The mother of a deaf teenager is thanking Delta Air Lines and sharing her story after a flight attendant went above and beyond to help her daughter.
According to WKYT.com, Loretta Ober’s 16-year-old daughter Ashley was flying from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City when she met a Delta employee named Janna.
The flight attendant knew that Ashley was flying alone for the first time, so she decided to lend a helping hand by writing down vital safety information for the young traveler. Janna also offered her assistance if needed.
Ober posted the kind gesture from the Delta employee on Twitter:
My daughter who is Deaf took a flight by herself ! The attendant handed her this note on the plane ! Delta makes it amazing! @Delta pic.twitter.com/KQGVBq9uVC— bostonober (@oberlynn13) July 6, 2019
“Hi, good morning Ashley, my name is Janna and I will be your flight attendant on today’s flight to JFK. There are two buttons above your head; a yellow one that controls the reading light and a big gray one with a person on it that you can use to call me if you need anything. In the case of an emergency, the nearest exit is behind you. Those are our over-wing exits. Please don’t hesitate to ask if you need any assistance. Again, my name is Janna and welcome aboard our CRJ200 aircraft.”
In response to the story, Delta released a statement through a spokesperson to Fox News:
“We appreciate customers sharing their Delta moments with us, and applaud Janna’s thoughtfulness to help assist this first-time solo flyer.”
For more information on Delta Air Lines, New York City
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS