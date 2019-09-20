Last updated: 11:51 AM ET, Fri September 20 2019

Delta Flight Attendant Praised After Helping Deaf Teenager

The mother of a deaf teenager is thanking Delta Air Lines and sharing her story after a flight attendant went above and beyond to help her daughter.

According to WKYT.com, Loretta Ober’s 16-year-old daughter Ashley was flying from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City when she met a Delta employee named Janna.

The flight attendant knew that Ashley was flying alone for the first time, so she decided to lend a helping hand by writing down vital safety information for the young traveler. Janna also offered her assistance if needed.

Ober posted the kind gesture from the Delta employee on Twitter:

“Hi, good morning Ashley, my name is Janna and I will be your flight attendant on today’s flight to JFK. There are two buttons above your head; a yellow one that controls the reading light and a big gray one with a person on it that you can use to call me if you need anything. In the case of an emergency, the nearest exit is behind you. Those are our over-wing exits. Please don’t hesitate to ask if you need any assistance. Again, my name is Janna and welcome aboard our CRJ200 aircraft.”

In response to the story, Delta released a statement through a spokesperson to Fox News:

“We appreciate customers sharing their Delta moments with us, and applaud Janna’s thoughtfulness to help assist this first-time solo flyer.”

