Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due to Mechanical Issue
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Patrick Clarke January 10, 2020
A Delta Air Lines flight traveling from Las Vegas to Paris was forced to make an emergency landing in Boston following a mechanical issue on Thursday night.
According to Fox News, the FAA confirmed that crew members "reported a vibration and declared an emergency" before the plane landed without incident at Logan International Airport just before 9:30 p.m. ET Thursday.
"On my way home from CES. All of a sudden a loud noise in the plane. Confusion. People panicking. In the end an emergency landing in Boston," wrote passenger and journalist Jona Kallgren in a Twitter post on Thursday night, praising the flight crew for their professional response.
I can add that the @Delta crew and staff handled the situation very very well. Calm, friendly, professional— Jona (@Jonakallgren) January 10, 2020
WHDH reported that one passenger suffered a medical emergency on the flight and was met by paramedics.
"We apologize to our customers on Flight DL148 from Las Vegas to Paris Charles de Gaulle, which has diverted to Boston due to a mechanical issue," Delta said in a statement to the local Boston outlet. "Another Delta crew and aircraft are en route to accommodate customers on an alternate flight to Paris as soon as possible. The safety of our customers and crew is Delta’s top priority."
The flight was scheduled to complete its journey to Paris on Friday.
