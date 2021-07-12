Delta Flight to Seattle Canceled Due to Threat
Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff July 12, 2021
A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Seattle was canceled on Sunday due to a threat on board the aircraft.
According to a report on CBS 46, the incident took place around 11 p.m. when passengers deplaned from flight 921. The plane was then swept and cleared by the Atlanta Police Department's canine unit.
Delta issued a statement regarding the incident:
"We apologize to our customers on Delta flight 921 from Atlanta to Seattle on July 11 as the flight was canceled due to additional pre-flight screening by authorities. While nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people and customers, we thank our customers for their patience and understanding," read the statement.
"Delta teams have worked this morning to quickly re-accommodate customers to their final destinations. We are also reaching out to all customers whose travel has been delayed with a direct apology for the experience," the airline added.
Passengers were rebooked on a Monday morning flight to Seattle.
