Last updated: 11:04 AM ET, Wed August 21 2019

Delta Investigating After Plane Suffers Exterior Damage During Hard Landing

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Patrick Clarke August 21, 2019

Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 taking off from LAX
PHOTO: Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 taking off from LAX. (photo via Laser1987/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Delta Air Lines has launched an investigation after one of its Boeing 757-200's sustained significant damage to its exterior upon a hard landing in Portugal’s Azores islands over the weekend.

You May Also Like

wheelchair, woman, airport, plane, boarding Flying with Disabilities: Delta Offers Travel Tips Features & Advice

Delta Aircraft interior (Photo via Delta) Delta Air Lines Increasing Service to London and Manchester Airlines & Airports

A Delta Air Lines Boeing 717-200 at Atlanta WATCH: Mysterious Fog Fills Cabin of Delta Flight Airlines & Airports

A Delta Air Lines plane taxiing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Delta Donates Flights, Money to Victims of Human... Airlines & Airports

Two Delta Air Lines planes at Salt Lake City International Airport Delta Now Flying From Santa Barbara to Salt Lake City Hub Airlines & Airports

No passengers were injured, according to The Sun. However, photos shared to social media showed damage to the plane's fuselage and landing gear.

Despite the bumpy landing at Sao Miguel's Ponta Delgada Airport, the plane was able to taxi and passengers disembarked without issue.

A passenger claiming to have been on the flight blamed "big crosswinds" for what they called the "hardest landing I've ever experienced," The Sun reported. "Pilots and crew did a great job despite the circumstances."

The aircraft's return flight was canceled and Delta confirmed it's looking into the incident.

"Delta is currently investigating damage to the 757 aircraft that operated flight 414 from JFK to Ponta Delgada, Azores on Saturday," a spokesperson said in a statement. "A replacement aircraft was dispatched to operate the return flight back to New York."

Delta apologized to customers for the delay.

The incident came just three days after fights broke out on a Delta flight that was delayed eight hours at New York City's JFK Airport last Thursday.

For more information on Delta Air Lines, Azores Islands, New York City

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
An American Airlines Boeing 777 taking off from Los Angeles International Airport

American Airlines Fined $22 Million by Department of Justice

American Airlines

JetBlue Travel Products Opens New Inspiration Center in Fort Lauderdale

Costa Rica to Invest $157 Million in Airport Infrastructure

A Traveler Forgot Their Snake at TSA Checkpoint

Lufthansa Launches Groundbreaking Carbon Offset Program

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS