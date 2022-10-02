Delta is Expanding Its Flights to Brazil
Rich Thomaselli October 02, 2022
Delta Air Lines this week said it will expand its flight offerings to Brazil.
The carrier will start as soon as this month with a flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City to Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo beginning October 28. This is a resumption of a daily flight that was halted two years ago because of the pandemic, according to Travel Noire.
With more than 22 million people, Sao Paulo is the largest city in South America’s largest country.
“As families, friends and business travelers look forward to reconnecting, Delta is excited to grow its interstate and Brazil service and help travelers get to the places they want to with our award-winning service,” Delta Air Lines representative in Brazil, Danillo Barbizan, told Travel Noire.
In December, Delta plans on starting a seasonal second flight out of its main hub in Atlanta, also to Sao Paulo.
The airline also flies to Rio De Janeiro.
