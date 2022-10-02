Last updated: 02:24 PM ET, Sun October 02 2022

Delta is Expanding Its Flights to Brazil

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli October 02, 2022

Night Time View of Sao Paulo City in Brazil. (photo via dabldy / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Nighttime view of Sao Paulo, Brazil. (photo via dabldy / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Delta Air Lines this week said it will expand its flight offerings to Brazil.

The carrier will start as soon as this month with a flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City to Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo beginning October 28. This is a resumption of a daily flight that was halted two years ago because of the pandemic, according to Travel Noire.

New Routes
Aeroméxico atenderá algunos vuelos desde la capital del país hacia Cancún y Tijuana con sus aviones Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Aeromexico To Resume Monterrey-LA Route Through Alliance With...

Arajet in Mexico City

Low-Cost Airline Arajet Debuts in Mexico

Delta Air Lines Boeing 737

Delta Air Lines Bolstering Summer 2023 Service to Europe

Haydn Hughes, Anguilla tourism minister

American Airlines Increasing Flights To Anguilla

With more than 22 million people, Sao Paulo is the largest city in South America’s largest country.

“As families, friends and business travelers look forward to reconnecting, Delta is excited to grow its interstate and Brazil service and help travelers get to the places they want to with our award-winning service,” Delta Air Lines representative in Brazil, Danillo Barbizan, told Travel Noire.

In December, Delta plans on starting a seasonal second flight out of its main hub in Atlanta, also to Sao Paulo.

The airline also flies to Rio De Janeiro.

For more information on Delta Air Lines, Sao Paulo, Brazil

For more Airlines & Airports News

