Delta, Latam Begin Codesharing in 2020 Q1
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli December 04, 2019
The partnership agreement that caused waves in the aviation industry in September is about to come to fruition.
Delta and Latam will begin codesharing in the first quarter of 2020, shortly after Latam’s partnership with American Airlines ends. Latam’s codeshare agreements with American expire on Jan. 31.
When Delta and Latam agreed to a codesharing plan, Delta also took a 20% stake in the South American airline.
The first codeshares will include Delta's North America routes and Latam's routes in Peru, Colombia and Ecuador routes. Plans for routes in Brazil and Chile have not been finalized yet.
According to Travel Weekly, the codeshares will open up to 51 onward destinations in South America to Delta customers and will provide Latam customers with connecting options for up to 74 destinations in the U.S. and Canada.
Delta will codeshare on Latam flights to 34 destinations in South America beyond Lima. Latam will codeshare on up to 74 destinations for Lima customers going beyond Miami, New York, Los Angeles and Orlando.
Delta will codeshare on up to 13 Latam flights beyond Bogota and Cartagena, Colombia, and up to four destinations beyond Quito in Ecuador.
American Airlines has since announced additional flights to LATAM’s three main hubs: Lima, Peru; Santiago, Chile; and São Paulo, Brazil. American is also reportedly in discussions with Brazilian carrier Gol over a new partnership.
