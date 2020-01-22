Delta Launches Innovative Solution for Pet Travel
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Mackenzie Cullen January 22, 2020
Delta becomes the first in the industry to introduce a new best-in-class travel experience for pets and their owners with the exclusive launch of CarePod.
This new pet travel carrier marks a new standard for pet air travel by including state-of-the-art features like real-time updates during the flight.
The CarePod’s other safety features include:
– Industrial strength, insulated walls to protect pets from potential temperature fluctuations when moving between different climates and travel conditions.
– Multi-layered window and doors with specially angled blinds to block out visual stress from unfamiliar environments.
– A built-in hydration system that can hold up to a liter of water that will automatically refill the carrier’s spill-proof water bowl.
– A GPS tracking and monitoring system that connects a pet’s journey directly to the specialized Delta Cargo Control Center that will send out the proper staff on the ground to check on the pet if needed.
–The ability to view the pet’s travel updates from a mobile phone via deltacargo.com.
A CarePod pet travel carrier can be booked three to thirteen days prior to departure. The CarePod can be booked by visiting deltacargo.com or by calling Delta’s Cargo Customer Service Center at 1-800-352-2746.
The CarePod will initially be offered in U.S. locations: Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York (JFK and LaGuardia), San Francisco and West Palm Beach. Eventually, the goal is to introduce the CarePod across Delta’s U.S. network.
For further information on how to book the ultimate air travel experience for pets visit deltacargo.com.
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Mackenzie Cullen
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS