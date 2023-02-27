Last updated: 10:24 AM ET, Mon February 27 2023

Delta Opening the Only Lounge at Newly Transformed Kansas City Airport

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli February 27, 2023

New Delta Sky Club lounge at the new Kansas City International Airport terminal
New Delta Sky Club lounge at the new Kansas City International Airport terminal. (photo via Delta Air Lines)

Good news for travelers. The new $1.5 billion terminal at Kansas City International Airport is already paying dividends.

Another Delta Sky Club will open up. It is the first lounge to open in the new terminal at Kansas City International (MCI), which will debut Tuesday, February 28.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Delta Air Lines US Carriers Lead Globally With The Most Valuable Rewards... Airlines & Airports

Delta Air Lines plane. Delta Reveals New Direct Flights From NYC to South America Airlines & Airports

Delta Air Line Delta Air Lines Launches New Texas Routes, Expands in... Airlines & Airports

SkyMiles, American Express, credit card, Delta App, Delta Air Lines Delta and Amex Now Offer 15 Percent Savings on Flights... Airlines & Airports

A Delta customer connects to free Wi-Fi, Delta, Delta Air Lines, free Wi-fi Delta Air Lines Rolls Out Free Wi-Fi on Domestic... Airlines & Airports

The revamp consolidated all airport operations into a state-of-the-art, 39-gate terminal.

Customers at the new MCI will enjoy a completely revamped, fully accessible experience from curb to gate, with a state-of-the-art lobby; a new, enlarged security checkpoint; local concession options; gates equipped with the most up-to-date technology; and more.

The Kansas City Club is the second in a string of lounge openings in the Midwest, with the new Chicago O’Hare Club opening in October 2022 and a third Minneapolis location planned for April 2023. The remainder of 2023 will be ambitious for Delta Sky Club, with eight total planned Club openings and expansions.

It is the first of several planned ventures at the new terminal.

For more information on Delta Air Lines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Jamaica officials welcome new flights

Jamaica Welcomes New Non-Stop Frontier Service From Three US...

The Types of Flights Least Likely To Get Disrupted

Why New Airline Routes Matter to All Travelers

TSA To Pet Parents: Stop Sending Animals Through Airport X-Ray Machines

JetBlue Celebrates Groundbreaking on New Terminal at JFK

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS