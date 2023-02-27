Delta Opening the Only Lounge at Newly Transformed Kansas City Airport
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli February 27, 2023
Good news for travelers. The new $1.5 billion terminal at Kansas City International Airport is already paying dividends.
Another Delta Sky Club will open up. It is the first lounge to open in the new terminal at Kansas City International (MCI), which will debut Tuesday, February 28.
The revamp consolidated all airport operations into a state-of-the-art, 39-gate terminal.
Customers at the new MCI will enjoy a completely revamped, fully accessible experience from curb to gate, with a state-of-the-art lobby; a new, enlarged security checkpoint; local concession options; gates equipped with the most up-to-date technology; and more.
The Kansas City Club is the second in a string of lounge openings in the Midwest, with the new Chicago O’Hare Club opening in October 2022 and a third Minneapolis location planned for April 2023. The remainder of 2023 will be ambitious for Delta Sky Club, with eight total planned Club openings and expansions.
It is the first of several planned ventures at the new terminal.
Sponsored Content
-
Save up to $200 Now, Travel Any TimePromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS