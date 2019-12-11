Delta Overhauling Meal Options on Flights to Mexico City From the US
December 11, 2019
To usher in the winter travel season, Delta Air Lines announced it is introducing holiday favorites and classic comfort foods in its First-Class cabins on flights between the United States and Mexico City
Passengers flying in Delta’s First-Class cabin during morning service from Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York-JFK and Salt Lake City to Mexico City will be able to enjoy smoked salmon, a main course choice of French onion quiche with roasted fingerling potatoes and chicken apple sausage, or French toast with apple compote and maple syrup.
Travelers taking to the sky during lunch or dinner will also have unique options, such as a harissa shrimp starter and either braised beef short rib or a vegetarian ricotta ravioli for the main course. The meal will be topped off with an opera cake.
Flights departing for the U.S. from Mexico will feature meal options like bresaola, potato and egg Spanish tortillas and pancakes for breakfast, as well as short ribs, seared chicken breast and chocolate mousse cake for lunch and dinner.
“We've worked to design an experience that will nourish our customers this winter, providing some delicious selections they might not be familiar with, and others they know and love,” Delta General Manager Demetrio Acevedo said in a statement. “Our entire experience has been developed to ensure our customers arrive to their destination rested and refreshed, so we hope our customers enjoy these winter menu selections.”
In addition, Delta announced chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo designed a First-Class menu for flights from LAX to Mexico City of winter-inspired comfort foods made with ingredients sourced from the Los Angeles area.
Customers traveling in the First-Class cabin will be able to choose which dish they want by selecting their meals when they receive an email from Delta about three days before their scheduled departure.
