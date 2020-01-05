Delta Plane Skids Off Taxiway in Green Bay
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli January 05, 2020
Delta Air Lines flight 1770 skidded off the taxiway at Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, Wisc. on Saturday, a victim of icy conditions as it prepared to take off.
Nobody was hurt in the incident, according to the Green Bay Press-Gazette, and there was no damage to the plane.
The flight, carrying 107 passengers, was headed to Atlanta. All on board were bussed back to the terminal and re-accommodated on other flights leaving Green Bay for Atlanta.
Airport director Marty Piette told the paper that conditions were icy at the time but he was unsure if that was the main cause of the plane sliding off the taxiway. No other flights were canceled out of Green Bay on Saturday.
"From an airport standpoint, we do everything we can to make conditions as good as they can be," Piette said, adding planes sliding off runways is not something that happens very often.
Green Bay resident Kent Maxwell told the paper that the passengers were remarkably calm.
"I fly a lot and usually problems cause infrequent passengers to really get excited," Maxwell said. "That didn't happen on this flight. I think most people can relate to sliding off the road into a ditch."
Maxwell added that he thought the pilot was "going too fast for the conditions.”
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS