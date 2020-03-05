Delta Pledges $100K for Nashville Relief Fund
March 05, 2020
As Delta Air Lines today pledged $100,000 to the American Red Cross to aid in the relief effort for Nashville, the resilient city reiterated its ‘open for business’ mantra for tourism.
Nashville was devastated by overnight tornadoes on March 3 that resulted in hundreds, if not thousands, of homes and businesses destroyed, as well as multiple deaths.
Downtown Nashville emerged relatively unscathed, however.
“We are grateful for the outpouring of support and concern since the devastating tornado,” Butch Spyridon, President and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, said in a statement. “While our focus remains on helping victims and Nashville recover, we have been asked questions about the impact on tourism, conventions and meetings, especially by groups arriving in the coming weeks.”
Spyridon outlined that the city’s entertainment district was untouched. With minor exceptions, the city’s hotels, restaurants, meeting spaces, attractions and venues are open. Shows went on Tuesday night at the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, Lower Broadway honky-tonks and other live music venues.
Current conventions are ongoing at Music City Center. There was never a disruption at Nashville International Airport. All major attractions are open, except for the Tennessee State Museum due to road closures in North Nashville.
The Southeastern Conference men’s basketball tournament will go on as planned starting March 11.
“We are grateful that even with all the devastation, the music keeps playing in Music City,” he said. “At times like these, we not only have to help our neighbors recover but also keep them working and the industry generating tax revenue for the city and state.”
Delta Air Lines said it will contribute $100,000 to the American Red Cross to aid in relief efforts in Nashville and surrounding areas. This contribution is in addition to the $1 million grant to the American Red Cross as an Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) partner.
“Delta stands in support of the people and communities affected by these devastating tornadoes that struck Nashville and the surrounding areas,” Tad Hutcheson, Delta’s Managing Director - Community Engagement, said in a statement. “We are grateful to have the ability to contribute to partners like the American Red Cross that specialize in disaster response year-round and can leap into action to provide immediate assistance to those in need.”
