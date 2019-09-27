Last updated: 01:07 AM ET, Fri September 27 2019

Delta Ramp Worker Arrested After $300,000 Heist at JFK Airport

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Patrick Clarke September 26, 2019

A Delta Air Lines plane at the gate at New York City's John F Kennedy International Airport
PHOTO: A Delta Air Lines plane at the gate at New York City's John F Kennedy International Airport. (photo via Meinzahn/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

A Delta Air Lines ramp worker allegedly pulled off a $300,000 heist at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday, more than four decades after the infamous Lufthansa heist.

Citing law enforcement sources, the New York Post reported that the employee in question was identified as Quincy Thorpe, who was taken into custody at his Brooklyn home by the FBI on Thursday morning.

The bag containing $300,000 was brought to JFK via an armored car. The money was scheduled to be flown to Miami aboard a Delta flight but was taken off of the plane prior to takeoff. Authorities said that Thorpe raised suspicions after he called out sick sometime after the heist.

The money was still missing as of Thursday afternoon.

"We arrested a subject at his residence earlier this morning in Brooklyn," an FBI spokesman told the Post. "Charges are pending, and he should make an appearance at federal court in Brooklyn this afternoon."

Delta confirmed that it has since launched an investigation into the matter.

"The alleged actions of this employee are unacceptable and in no way reflect the professionalism and values we expect from Delta team members," an airline spokesman said in a statement. "We are taking this situation very seriously and working directly with authorities in their investigation as well as conducting an internal investigation of our own."

Earlier this year, Delta's rival, Alaska Airlines launched an investigation after a video of a baggage handler carelessly throwing luggage from a plane onto a cart went viral. In that case, the worker was a contract vendor.

