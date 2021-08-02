Delta Restores Nonstop Service From Atlanta to Johannesburg
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli August 02, 2021
Delta Air Lines on Sunday restored its nonstop service between Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, celebrating 15 years of flying to South Africa.
The flight will be operated on A350-900neo departing Atlanta at 7 p.m., arriving in South Africa at 4:30 p.m. the next day. the return flight leaves Johannesburg at 10:55 p.m. and arrives in Atlanta at 9:15 a.m. the same day.
“The return of the vital Atlanta to Johannesburg flight service underscores the passion travelers feel and have missed of our beautiful country,” Jerry Mpufane, President of South African Tourism, North America, said in a statement.
“The reconnection of two major global hubs is critical to our return to business and marks another milestone in the reopening of South Africa to global leisure and business travelers in time for the late summer and fall travel season.”
Passengers will enjoy Delta’s longest flight on its Airbus A350-900neo.
South Africa has been open for tourism since November 2020 with health and safety protocols in place including travelers requiring a negative COVID-19 PCR test 72 hours prior to arrival. Johannesburg also requires visitors and locals alike to wear face masks in public.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Delta Air Lines, South Africa
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS