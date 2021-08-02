Last updated: 01:00 PM ET, Mon August 02 2021

Delta Restores Nonstop Service From Atlanta to Johannesburg

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli August 02, 2021

Delta-South Africa
The South African Tourism North America team including Judy Pillay, Manager of Stakeholder Relations (L) and Justin Barnette, Head of Marketing & Communications (R), celebrate with Delta’s Chuck Imhof, Vice President New York & Sales. (photo via South African Tourism)

Delta Air Lines on Sunday restored its nonstop service between Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, celebrating 15 years of flying to South Africa.

The flight will be operated on A350-900neo departing Atlanta at 7 p.m., arriving in South Africa at 4:30 p.m. the next day. the return flight leaves Johannesburg at 10:55 p.m. and arrives in Atlanta at 9:15 a.m. the same day.

“The return of the vital Atlanta to Johannesburg flight service underscores the passion travelers feel and have missed of our beautiful country,” Jerry Mpufane, President of South African Tourism, North America, said in a statement.

“The reconnection of two major global hubs is critical to our return to business and marks another milestone in the reopening of South Africa to global leisure and business travelers in time for the late summer and fall travel season.”

Passengers will enjoy Delta’s longest flight on its Airbus A350-900neo.

South Africa has been open for tourism since November 2020 with health and safety protocols in place including travelers requiring a negative COVID-19 PCR test 72 hours prior to arrival. Johannesburg also requires visitors and locals alike to wear face masks in public.

