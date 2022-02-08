Delta Testing Program Asking Passengers to Check Carry-On Bags
Delta Air Lines has quietly been testing a new program that encourages passengers to check their carry-on luggage to reduce the amount of on-board luggage, open more space in overhead bins and speed the boarding process.
The Atlanta-based carrier is waiving the checked baggage fee for carry-ons, according to Afar Magazine.
Delta started the experiment on January 31 on flights out of Boston Logan International Airport. Select customers receive a text message prior to their flight asking if they would like to check their carry-on at no cost.
The program will last until the end of February, at which time Delta will assess the data.
“This test is designed to help Delta teams better understand how fewer carry-on bags can positively impact the customer experience—from arriving at the airport through boarding the aircraft,” Delta said in a statement provided to Afar.
Passengers who have regular suitcases must still pay the $30 fee Delta charges for the first checked bag and $40 for a second checked bag. The airline does allow every passenger one free carry-on and one free personal item to bring aboard,
But as flights become more filled to capacity bin space is at a premium, especially for those fliers who bring a carry-on and a laptop, or a carry-on and a purse, or a carry-on and a bag filled with magazines and snacks.
Delta is using the beta test to gauge the willingness of passengers to check their carry-ons, particularly those customers who already are checking a bag and know they already have to go to the luggage carousel at their destination airport.
