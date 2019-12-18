Delta Will Rejoin Airlines for America
After a four-year breakup, Delta Air Lines is rejoining the industry lobby group Airlines For America, the carrier announced.
Airlines For America is a powerful trade organization that represents virtually every U.S.-based airline.
“Delta and our employees look forward to rejoining A4A and working jointly with other airline members to address issues that impact our people, our customers and the communities we serve,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement. “We are committed to the future of commercial aviation, and will work together with A4A to support priorities like promoting sustainability initiatives, fighting unnecessary passenger taxes and advocating for policies that enhance the travel experience.”
Nicholas E. Calio, A4A President and CEO, said he was pleased to have Delta back in the fold with Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Atlas Air Worldwide, FedEx Express, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue, Southwest, United, UPS and Air Canada.
“We are a stronger association with Delta as a member,” Calio said. “As an industry organization, we work collaboratively in the best interests of our members as well as the customers and communities they serve. We are more effective advocates for the traveling and shipping public when we speak with a unified industry voice.”
That hasn’t been so for the last four years. Although neither Bastian nor Calio addressed the absence, Delta withdrew from the organization in 2015. The airline at the time said its policies were not in synch with A4A policies and that the $5 million it paid to the group in annual dues were better spent internally.
Specifically, Delta and A4A were on opposite ends of two key arguments. One was regarding competition with Middle East airlines – Delta, American and United believe Emirates, Etihad and Qatar airlines have unfair competitive advantages after receiving subsidies from their respective governments, and A4A had tepid support for the U.S.-based carriers.
Also, Delta wanted air traffic control to remain under the purview of the Federal Aviation Administration, while Airlines For America wants to privatize the process.
But apparently, with the announcement that Delta will rejoin the trade group, all is forgiven.
