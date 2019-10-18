Last updated: 02:51 PM ET, Fri October 18 2019

Delta's New Subscription Service Offers Earlier Access to Overhead Bins

Ever argue with a fellow passenger about overhead bin space?

It’s one of the biggest issues of air travel and, in fact, the disagreements aren’t necessarily between fellow travelers. Sometimes, it can get pretty heated between passengers and crew.

Now Delta Air Lines is trying to change that.

Delta is offering a new annual subscription service that gets you priority boarding – sort of – and the chance to access overhead bins quicker than other passengers.

We say ‘sort of’ because the $59 service for the SkyMiles Select plan gets you Main Cabin 1 boarding status, but not status to board first.

Main Cabin 1 is currently the sixth group to enter the plane after pre-boarders, DeltaOne and Diamond Medallion members, first-class and Premium Select, and then Delta Comfort+ passengers. Come Jan. 23, Main Cabin 1 passengers will be fifth in line.

"Customers have told us they want more ways to access benefits when traveling with Delta, and we know priority boarding is a valuable benefit as it gives customers more time to get settled before their flight," Delta spokeswoman Kathryn Steele told USA TODAY via email. "We’ll look to expand the types of benefits they can access through SkyMiles Select based on feedback from this test."

The $59 gets you Main Cabin 1 boarding, eight free drink vouchers and a limited edition bag tag.

