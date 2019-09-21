Discontinued Southwest Peanuts Are Back and Now Being Sold Online
People have their quirks about where and how they purchase their favorite foods.
For instance, some say the best chocolate chip cookie they ever had was the secret recipe cookie from Neiman Marcus department store.
Others insist the best vanilla ice cream comes from the small convenience store chain Stewarts, with locations only in New York and Vermont.
And others still say the best peanuts they’ve ever tasted came on a Southwest Airlines flight.
So when the carrier discontinued the freebie peanut snack last year, customers were up in arms. But if you were a fan of the peanuts, you’re in luck.
Sort of.
Southwest recently brought the peanuts back, albeit on its online store.
You die-hard Southwest peanuts fans will now be able to purchase peanut-related items, including a vintage Southwest Airlines tin lunchbox that contains both the honey-roasted version and lightly salted version of the famed peanuts.
Did we mention that it’s $29?
That’s a lot of peanuts for some peanuts, but the initial order sold out.
Southwest was one of the first, if not the first, airlines to introduce the onboard snack as an alternative to a full-blown meal some 50-or-so years ago. But the carrier joined its colleagues last year in abandoning the peanuts.
“Peanuts forever will be part of Southwest’s history and DNA,” the airline said in a statement in July of 2018. “However, to ensure the best on-board experience for everyone, especially for customers with peanut-related allergies, we’ve made the difficult decision to discontinue serving peanuts on all flights beginning Aug. 1.”
