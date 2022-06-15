Last updated: 10:27 AM ET, Wed June 15 2022

Disruptive Passenger Causes Emergency Landing on International Flight

United airplane in flight.
United airplane in flight. (photo via United Airlines Media)

Despite a decrease in the number of airline and airport unruly passenger incidents following the lifting of the federal mask mandate on flights, there’s always going to be some outliers.

Case in point: a Tuesday morning incident aboard a United Airlines international flight.

A disruptive passenger forced a United flight from Tokyo to Los Angeles to make an emergency landing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, according to Hawaii News Now.

United Airlines confirmed the incident to the media outlet and said there were no injuries reported. The disruption was not related to wearing a mask – as some passengers have still opted to do – nor was it considered terrorism.

Further details are unavailable.

Police met the plane at the gate and removed the disruptive passengers. All other fliers on the flight needed to stay overnight in Hawaii before catching a flight to Los Angeles this morning. United gave customers free hotel rooms and offered free re-booking to their final destinations.

