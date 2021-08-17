Don’t Miss These Cheap Flight Deals to Cancun
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke August 17, 2021
Scott's Cheap Flights—the email subscription service that sends the best flight deals directly to the inboxes of its more than two million members—is noticing a flurry of discounts on flights from the United States to Cancun, Mexico.
The team of experts at SCF are reporting seats discounted by as much as 65 percent compared to normal fares for travel between September 2021 and February 2022 aboard carriers like Aeromexico, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue and United Airlines.
Notable sample fares include flights to Cancun from Fort Lauderdale and Miami for as little as $184 roundtrip and Cancun trips from Houston from $186.
Other deals include travel to Cancun from Austin for as low as $195 (the lowest price SCF has ever found to Cancun from AUS), Philadelphia from $206, Phoenix from $207, Indianapolis from $209 (another record low for SCF) and New Orleans from $251. Other cities seeing cheap flights to Cancun right now include Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit and San Juan.
While travelers have plenty of options, they'll have to act fast. According to SCF, these deals are uncommon and only likely to stick around for two to three days.
If Cancun doesn't interest you, SCF recently revealed the nation's best airports for cheap international flights.
